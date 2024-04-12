Schmidt and the Yankees won't play against the Guardians on Friday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up via a split doubleheader Saturday. Schmidt figures to start one of those contests, though the Yankees haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans. Luis Gil was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday and will likely start the other contest.
