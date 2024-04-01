Schmidt didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Houston, going 5.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Schmidt held the Astros in check Sunday, yielding merely two extra-base hits. The pair of knocks came via a Jose Altuve homer in the third and an RBI double by Kyle Tucker in the sixth that ended Schmidt's day. The 27-year-old is entering his second year as a full-time starter and should remain at the back end of the Yankees fivesome even after Gerrit Cole (elbow) comes off the 60-day IL. Schmidt is expected to take the mound next weekend during a homestand against Toronto.