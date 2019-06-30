Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expected to throw this week

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he expects Betances (lat) to resume a throwing program this week, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Betances has been sidelined since spring training with a right shoulder impingement, but his latest shutdown earlier in June came after an MRI revealed that he was dealing with a low-grade lat strain. The health of Betances' lat appears to be the greater concern at this juncture, though the fact that he's close to throwing off flat ground again suggests he's making progress. Because he's been sidelined all season, Betances will likely spend most of July rehabbing before the Yankees consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list.