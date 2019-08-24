Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Two homers Friday

Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Dodgers.

Gregorius provided the biggest hit of the night off Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu in the fifth inning, and then tacked on an insurance run with a ninth-inning solo shot off reliever Casey Sadler. The shortstop is up to 13 homers, 44 RBI and 37 runs scored with a .267/.295./487 line across 232 at-bats this season.