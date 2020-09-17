LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, a double, three RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against Toronto.

LeMahieu torched the Blue Jays again, this time taking Tanner Roark deep in the first and fourth innings. He now has nine homers on the season, three of which have come in the first two games of the Yankees' series against Toronto. The performance also extended LeMahieu's hitting streak to nine games, during which he's put together three multi-hit efforts. Overall, he has a strong .373/.421/.627 line with 35 runs scored and 22 RBI in 164 plate appearances.