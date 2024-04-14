Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that LeMahieu (foot) could begin rehab assignment once the club finishes up the current road trip Wednesday in Toronto, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The 35-year-old is travelling with the Yankees on the road trip and has continued to progress in his rehab work, with game action now seemingly on the horizon. LeMahieu was healthy for most of spring training before suffering the foot fracture in mid-March, so he shouldn't require an extended rehab assignment and could join the Yankees before the end of April.