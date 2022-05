LeMahieu (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.

LeMahieu missed four games due to left wrist discomfort. He batted leadoff Saturday and played the full game at third base. He was in a bit of a skid prior to missing time, but he snapped the slump with his first-inning double Saturday. For the season, he's slashing .250/.327/.378 with three home runs, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base in 165 plate appearances.