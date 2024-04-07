LeMahieu (foot) fielded groundballs at third base Sunday but was still limited in his lateral movement, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
The veteran infielder recently took part in on-field batting practice and is now working in some fielding drills, but he's clearly still hampered by the non-displaced fracture in his right foot. LeMahieu will need to get to the point where he can move laterally with no issues before having a chance to see game action.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Participates in batting practice•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: MRI reveals bone fracture•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Goes on 10-day injured list•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Starting season on IL•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: May miss Opening Day•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Runs, fields grounders Friday•