LeMahieu (foot) fielded groundballs at third base Sunday but was still limited in his lateral movement, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The veteran infielder recently took part in on-field batting practice and is now working in some fielding drills, but he's clearly still hampered by the non-displaced fracture in his right foot. LeMahieu will need to get to the point where he can move laterally with no issues before having a chance to see game action.

