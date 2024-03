Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Saturday that LeMahieu has a non-displaced bone fracture in his right foot, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. He underwent an MRI on Friday, which revealed the bone fracture, and the veteran infielder will be re-imaged in two weeks. In LeMahieu's absence, Oswaldo Cabrera has drawn the starts at third base to start the season.