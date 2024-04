LeMahieu (foot) took part in on-field batting practice Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted that he believes LeMahieu could be ready to resume playing soon. The veteran third baseman started the season on the 10-day IL and is working through a bone fracture in his right foot. Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti will continue to hold down third base in LeMahieu's absence.