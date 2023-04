LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Minnesota.

LeMahieu provided all of the offense in Sunday's victory, driving in Aaron Judge with a single in the third inning before cranking a solo home run off Pablo Lopez in the sixth. LeMahieu has gotten off to a nice start this season, slashing .283/.353/.543 with two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored.