Yankees' Domingo German: Whiffs nine in 13th win
German (13-2) earned the win versus Boston on Sunday, tossing 5.1 innings and giving up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Tasked with preventing the rival Red Sox from sweeping the four-game series, German took advantage of an early 4-0 lead to frustrate Boston hitters and pick up the big win. He allowed a two-run homer to Andrew Benintendi in the fourth inning and a run-scoring groundout in the sixth but controlled the tempo of the game by pounding the zone, throwing 57 of 77 pitches for strikes and whiffing nine batters. With the victory, German is now tied for the American League lead in wins with 13 in only 18 starts. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 107:24 K:BB over 97 innings into his next start, a rematch against Boston in New York on Saturday.
