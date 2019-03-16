Florial will undergo X-rays on his wrist after crashing into the fence in center field Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The X-rays are being described as "precautionary," so it's possible that there's little reason to worry. A clearer sense of his return timeline should be available following the tests.

