Yankees' Estevan Florial: Won't need surgery
Florial said that he won't require surgery to address the non-displaced fracture of his right wrist he suffered Saturday, George A. King III and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
Florial relayed that he'll still require an MRI on Monday as the Yankees look to determine how long he'll be sidelined, but the fact that surgery is off the table bodes well for his chances of avoiding a lengthy absence. The 21-year-old required surgery for the same wrist last season and was limited to just 84 games at the minor-league level. He'll likely continue to rehab at the Yankees' spring-training facility in Florida while he opens the upcoming campaign on the injured list for either High-A Tampa or Double-A Trenton.
