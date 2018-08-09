Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to resume running

Sanchez (groin) is scheduled to run on the field Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has been hitting off a tee and doing throwing drills down in Tampa, but this will mark his first time running without a zero-gravity treadmill since landing on the DL on July 24. The backstop is set to rejoin the Yankees in New York on Sunday, after which a more concrete timetable for his return should come forth.

More News
Our Latest Stories