Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Works on flexibility in offseason

Sanchez said Sunday that he spent the winter focusing on improving his flexibility, which he believes will help him from a defensive standpoint, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After a dominant showing at the dish in his two-month stint with the big club as a rookie in 2016, Sanchez erased any doubt that he's one of the majors' premier offensive talents at catcher during his first full season in pinstripes, finishing with a .278/.345/.531 line to go with 33 home runs, 90 RBI and 79 runs. He again shapes up as an elite fantasy option at his position in 2018, though Sanchez will likely need to make more strides defensively in order to stick behind the plate permanently. For what it's worth, new Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he's been pleased with the defensive form Sanchez has shown in the early stages of camp drills, but the 25-year-old will need to do a better job of curbing passed balls in the games that count before his skeptics are silenced.