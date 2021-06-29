Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels.
With the Yankees trailing by two runs in the sixth inning of the contest, Stanton belted a 426-foot solo shot off Jose Suarez to pull New York within a run. The long ball was his 14th of the season but first since June 17. The slugger is slashing .286/.407/.514 with five homers, 14 RBI and a 15:21 BB:K through 22 games this month.
