Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Prepping for rehab assigment

Stanton (shoulder) has been running and getting closer to a rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton will head to Tampa on Sunday to begin the next step in his recovery. It's unclear exactly what he'll need to show the team prior to beginning a rehab assignment, but manager Aaron Boone once again asserted that Stanton is getting closer to live game action. A mid-June return remains possible if all goes well for Stanton in the next week.