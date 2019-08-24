Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Belts 32nd homer
Torres went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Dodgers.
Torres took Dodgers reliever Yimi Garcia deep in the sixth inning for his only hit of the night. He also struck out twice, reaching 100 whiffs this season. Torres remains hot, having gone 13-for-40 with six homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored across his last 10 games. For the year, the second baseman is hitting .287/.350/.551 with 32 homers, 76 RBI and 84 runs scored in 118 games.
