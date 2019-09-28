Paxton was removed after one inning Friday against Texas due to a left tight glute, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. He gave up two runs on three hits and struck out one before exiting.

Paxton struggled early in his outing, and he was removed as a precaution after experiencing glute tightness. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward and likely won't pitch again until the postseason.