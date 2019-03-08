Yankees' James Paxton: Shuts down Phillies
Paxton allowed no runs on three hits and struck out five across 3.1 innings Thursday against Philadelphia. He picked up his second win of spring training.
Paxton continues to impress in the early going, as he now owns a 1.23 ERA with 10 punchouts over 7.1 innings of work (three starts). The Kentucky product appeared to have better command of his pitches in his last two starts after struggling with his curveball during his first start as a Yankee.
