Yankees' James Paxton: Takes loss in Yankees debut
Paxton (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across 5.2 innings to take the loss during Saturday's game against the Orioles. He had five strikeouts and issued one walk.
Paxton kept the Orioles off the scoreboard through five innings but ran into trouble during the sixth due to three singles and a throwing error. Overall it's a tough-luck loss for the 30-year-old as the Yankees were unable to put much together offensively. Paxton next lines up to start Thursday, once again versus the Orioles.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Sharp again versus Phillies•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Shuts down Phillies•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Spotty control in team debut•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Avoids drama on deadline day•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Shipped to Yankees•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Plans to work on changeup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...