Paxton (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across 5.2 innings to take the loss during Saturday's game against the Orioles. He had five strikeouts and issued one walk.

Paxton kept the Orioles off the scoreboard through five innings but ran into trouble during the sixth due to three singles and a throwing error. Overall it's a tough-luck loss for the 30-year-old as the Yankees were unable to put much together offensively. Paxton next lines up to start Thursday, once again versus the Orioles.