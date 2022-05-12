Taillon (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk across 5.1 innings.

The right-hander allowed a run on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch during the first inning, but he then settled down before Toronto scratched across another run in the fifth. Taillon has won three of his past four starts and has a 2.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over 21 frames during that span. He lines up to pitch in Baltimore early next week.