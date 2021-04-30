Dominguez will open the year at High-A Hudson Valley, the Twitter account YankeeSource reports.
This isn't a commonly used source, but nobody has refuted the report. It is big news because Dominguez is 18 years old and has never played in an official pro game, so this is a very aggressive assignment. The Yankees have handed out aggressive assignments to high-profile international signees in the past with varying results, but none had Dominguez's combination of tools and pedigree. If he handles High-A pitching as an 18-year-old, he could ascend to the top of prospect rankings.