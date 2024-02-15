Dominguez (elbow) has begun throwing and is slated to begin hitting on Feb. 26, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Dominguez's recovery from Tommy John surgery has come along swimmingly, but his rough timetable to return of sometime during the summer remains unchanged. The young outfielder was placed on the 60-day injured list earlier this week.
