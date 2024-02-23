Dominguez (elbow) will begin swinging a bat from the right side of the plate Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
The switch-hitter will start incorporating swings from the left side in a few weeks. Dominguez has already been going through other fielding and throwing drills in camp and remains on track for a midseason return from Tommy John surgery.
