Brito was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees and reassigned to minor-league camp.

Brito was protected from the Rule 5 draft in November by being placed on the 40-man roster. The right-hander reached Triple-A last year and posted a 2.96 ERA with a 91:35 K:BB in 112.2 innings with Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's possible that Brito could make starts for the Yankees before the end of 2023.