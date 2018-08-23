Yankees' Lance Lynn: Fades late in loss to Marlins
Lynn (8-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Yankees fell 9-3 to the Marlins, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander seemed to have the game well in hand after holding Miami scoreless for five innings, but the wheels quickly came off in the sixth. After a strong start to his Yankees tenure, Lynn's now been tagged for 10 runs in his last two starts. He'll take a 4.84 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the White Sox.
