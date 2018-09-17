Lynn allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings Sunday against Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lynn gave up his lone run in the third inning, and while he'd depart the game with a one-run lead, the Blue Jays would plate a pair in the eighth to take the series finale. Despite a decent performance, he's struggled with his consistency of late, owning a 2-2 record with a 4.49 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46.1 frames since joining the Yankees from the Twins prior to the trade deadline. Lynn will likely to remain in the starting rotation following Sunday's outing.