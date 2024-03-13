Gil could be considered for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation if Gerrit Cole (elbow) needs to miss time, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Gil was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 3, but he could potentially be brought back up if the Yankees need him to fill a spot on the big-league roster. Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Monday that Gerrit Cole, who has already undergone an MRI on his pitching elbow and is scheduled for more testing, isn't likely to be ready for Opening Day, per Erik Boland of Newsday, so the team is almost certain to need a fil-in starter for at least the short term. Gil looked great in his most recent Grapefruit League outing, striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit and no walks over 3.2 innings against the Phillies on Monday, and he's posted a 3.24 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB overall through 8.1 spring frames. Other candidates to potentially step in for Cole include fellow youngsters Clayton Beeter and Will Warren.