Gil was removed from his start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday after gesturing to his right elbow, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old was making his first start back with the RailRiders after a brief stint with the Yankees, but his return outing was cut short by the injury. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but any arm issue is a worrying sign for Gil, who's struggled to a 9.53 ERA at Triple-A this year.