Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 23-pitch bullpen session
Severino (lat) threw 23 pitches off a mound Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Severino threw primarily fastballs in the brief session but also mixed in some changeups and sliders. It was his first time throwing off a mound since March. Assuming his rehab goes well, Severino could make his return to the majors sometime in September.
