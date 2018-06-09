Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Leaves with hamstring stiffness
Tanaka was lifted after suffering a hamstring injury while running the bases Friday against the Mets, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
Tanaka exited the game after tossing five innings and allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out eight. The severity of the injury is unclear, although he looked uncomfortable walking off the field after scoring on a sacrifice fly, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports. It was later determined that Tanaka was experiencing stiffness in both hamstrings, per Carig. Jonathan Holder was called on to relieve the injured Tanaka.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up win against Orioles•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Puts together solid outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up fifth win despite pair of homers•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses five innings in suspended game•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields two homers in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...