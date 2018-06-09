Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Leaves with hamstring stiffness

Tanaka was lifted after suffering a hamstring injury while running the bases Friday against the Mets, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Tanaka exited the game after tossing five innings and allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out eight. The severity of the injury is unclear, although he looked uncomfortable walking off the field after scoring on a sacrifice fly, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports. It was later determined that Tanaka was experiencing stiffness in both hamstrings, per Carig. Jonathan Holder was called on to relieve the injured Tanaka.