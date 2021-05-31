Andujar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.
The Yankees only managed five hits in total, and Andujar accounted for the team's only offense in the seventh inning with his first homer of the year. Andujar is hitting a strong .302 (16-for-53) over his last 15 games, but he has only three RBI during that stretch and his 0:14 BB:K suggests he won't be able to keep it up much longer.
