Nestor Cortes (4-0) picked up the victory Wednesday after holding the Twins to one run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

After getting recalled by the Yankees on Wednesday, Cortes got right to work, replacing starter J.A. Happ with one out in the fourth inning. The left-hander allowed one of Happ's batters to score on a sacrifice fly, then fanned Jorge Polanco to end the inning. Otherwise, Cortes held the Twins to a solo home run by Nelson Cruz in the fifth. Cortes has moved between Triple-A and the big leagues this season, putting together a 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB over 15 appearances with the Yankees.