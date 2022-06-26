Cortes allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings during Sunday's win over the Astros. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cortes' strikeout total improved Sunday after he totaled just 10 strikeouts over his last three starts, but he gave up at least three runs for the third time in his last four outings and was forced to settle for the no-decision. The left-hander has been held under six innings in each of his last four starts, and he's posted a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings during that time. He projects to make his next start on the road against Cleveland on Saturday.