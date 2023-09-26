Peraza went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk Monday in a 6-4 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Peraza came through with a big blast in the seventh inning, tying the score 3-3 with a 443-foot shot to left-center field. Arizona retook the lead in the following frame, but New York tied the game in the bottom of the eighth when Peraza walked with the bases loaded. The performance broke a seven-game stretch without an RBI for Peraza, who slashed .154/.214/.192 with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate over the cold stretch.