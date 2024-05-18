Peraza (shoulder) was transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue his rehab assignment Saturday.

Peraza went 2-for-16 with two solo home runs, four runs scored and a stolen base over 16 at-bats in five games with Double-A Somerset and he'll now advance to the final step of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in February. The 23-year-old could return to the Yankees at some point during their four-game series with the Mariners beginning Monday.