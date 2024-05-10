The Yankees transferred Peraza's (shoulder) rehab assignment from Single-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset on Friday.

Peraza went 2-for-5 with a homer, two walks and three runs in two games at Single-A and will now move his rehab to the Double-A level. The 23-year-old originally suffered the shoulder injury in late February and was shut down in early March, so he likely still needs a significant number of at-bats in the minors before being cleared to come off the injured list.