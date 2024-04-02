Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday that Peraza (shoulder) will begin throwing Wednesday.

Peraza is working his way back from a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder, but Boone expressed optimism Tuesday that it wouldn't take the infielder long to get ramped back up. With Oswaldo Cabrera off to a hot start, Jon Berti now around and DJ LeMahieu (foot) likely to beat Peraza back from the injured list, the latter could be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's healthy.