Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Peraza manned the keystone in 11 of the Angels' first 13 games, but the position has turned into a three-man timeshare of late. Upon returning from the injured list, Vaughn Grissom made a pair of starts against left-handed pitchers over the weekend, while Peraza and Adam Frazier have now made two starts over the Angels' last four matchups with right-handed starters. Peraza occupied third base in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Reds and came through with solo home run, but he's slashing an unremarkable .214/.267/.405 over 46 plate appearances on the season.