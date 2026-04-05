Angels' Oswald Peraza: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peraza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Peraza started the previous five games and will take a seat Sunday after going 3-for-16 with a walk, a double and a stolen base during that span. Adam Frazier is starting at the keystone and batting ninth in the series finale versus Seattle.
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