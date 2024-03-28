The Yankees placed Peraza (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Peraza is facing an expected recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks for a right shoulder strain, an injury that first cropped up in late February. Per MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said last week that Peraza was expected to resume hitting soon, but it's unclear if the 23-year-old has advanced to that portion of his recovery program. Regardless, Peraza be sidelined until around late April or early May, which likely gives Jahmai Jones a multi-week run on the active roster as a utility player.