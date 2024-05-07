Peraza (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Tuesday.

Peraza is finally ready to test things out in a game setting after working his way back from a right shoulder strain which he initially suffered back in late February. Given how much time he's missed, he will presumably require more than a handful of rehab games. Peraza also isn't a given to immediately be added to the big-league roster, although the status of DJ LeMahieu (foot) will be a factor.