Peraza (shoulder) has been hitting at the Yankees' complex in Tampa while continuing to progress through his throwing program, but manager Aaron Bone said Sunday that the infielder remains weeks away from playing in minor-league games, per MLB.com.

Peraza's shoulder issue first cropped up Feb. 25 and was followed by renewed soreness after he attempted to return to Grapefruit League play March 5. He has been throwing regularly since the first week of April, so the team appears to be giving the 23-year-old ample time to fully recover. Peraza is one of three Yankees third basemen currently on the injured list, as DJ LeMahieu (foot) was pulled early from a minor-league rehab start Tuesday while Jon Berti (groin) has yet to begin a rehab assignment.