The Yankees optioned Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Peraza will return to the minors to make room for Aaron Judge (toe), who was reinstated from the IL on Friday. Peraza hasn't performed well in the majors this season, but he remains a top option to return to New York if the Yankees' infield depth is tested later this season.
