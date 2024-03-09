Peraza was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Peraza has been in and out of spring training games due to problems with his right shoulder, and his latest round of imaging revealed a strain that will keep him shut down for six-to-eight weeks. The 23-year-old infielder will almost certainly begin the year on the 60-day injured list, opening the door for someone like Jahmai Jones to potentially make the Yankees' Opening Day roster as a utility man.