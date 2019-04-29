Estrada went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Yankees' 11-5 win over the Giants.

Estrada was promoted to the majors April 20 to give the banged-up Yankees some extra depth in the infield and corner outfield and was thrust into action Sunday when starting second baseman DJ LaMahieu departed early due to knee inflammation. The 23-year-old proceeded to give the Yankees some quality at-bats and now has a hit in four consecutive games. The Yankees are labeling LeMahieu as day-to-day and hoping he'll avoid the injured list, but his potential absence for a few games could open up some extra playing time for Estrada.