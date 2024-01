The Giants and Estrada avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.7 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Estrada had been eligible for salary arbitration for the second time. The 27-year-old infielder has emerged as a quality regular in San Francisco, posting a .727 OPS with 28 homers and 44 steals over the last two seasons. Estrada currently looks pegged to be the team's everyday second baseman, but he offers the versatility to bounce around, if needed.