Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Making rehab appearance Friday
Estrada (hamstring) will play for Double-A Trenton on Friday, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.
Per Johnson, Estrada will not play the entire game, though the exact number of innings he will be on the field has yet to be determined. The 23-year-old has been out of action since being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring Aug. 18.
